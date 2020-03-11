Coyote School News

Schedule of Events

Fri., March 13: Speech meet at New Salem; Lifetouch pictures for K-12, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., March 14: Speech Meet at Richardton/Taylor; FFA CDE Contest at Carrington or Hettinger; Life guard training at Elgin.

Sun., March 15: Open swimming, 1:00-3:00 p.m.; Adult Water Aerobics, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Mon., March 16: NDSA testing begins - through May 8; Report cards due by 8:20 a.m.; Elementary VB begins; National Honor Society induction, 2:45 p.m.

Tues., March 17: Regional science fair at Mandan; FAFSA Presentation, 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.; Parent/ Teacher Conferences, 3:30-9:30 p.m.; No After School Program; No open swimming.

Wed., March 18: No school - Parent/ Teacher comp day; Adult Water Aerobics, 3:30-4:30 p.m., 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thurs., March 19: No school - Spring Break, No open swimming.

Breakfast Menu

Fri., March 13: Granola bar, cheese stick, juice, fruit, cereal, toast, milk.

Mon., March 16: Breakfast burrito (sausage, egg, cheese), juice, fruit, cereal, toast, milk.

Tues., March 17: Donut, yogurt, juice, fruit, cereal, toast, milk.

Lunch Menu

Fri., March 13: Macaroni and cheese, tuna fish sandwich, milk, whole wheat products, fruit and vegetable, salad bar.

Mon., March 16: Shamrock chicken nuggets, milk, whole wheat products, fruit and vegetable, salad bar.

Tues., March 17: Ham, baked potato, cooked carrots, St. Patrick’s Day dessert, milk, whole wheat products, fruit and vegetable, salad bar.