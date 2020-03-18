Coyote Corner

Even as I write this article I know there is a fair chance that information will evolve and change before it is distributed. That is the nature of the situation we are in. I understand that it is only natural for uncertainty to cause anxiety. Let me assure you the school is taking the spread of Coronavirus seriously but also seeking not to feed into the panic it is creating.

First, let me explain that all these measures the government has been taking are for the purpose of slowing down the virus. Since there is a limited supply of tests for the disease and ventilators to treat the illness, there is concern that our health care system could become overwhelmed by the number of people seeking treatment. For many of us, this disease will amount to nothing more than a bad upper respiratory illness. Those of us with underlying health conditions or of an older age the disease does have the potential to be life-threatening. Slowing the spread of the virus is for these people, not those of us who have little to fear in regard to potential harm to our own lives.

