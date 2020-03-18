Coffee Time

It’s been an interesting week as we look forward to spring.

We were saddened with the news that Roger Hauck, 74, NLHS 1963, passed away, March 8, 2020 in Fargo. His family gathered around at his home, under hospice care after a courageous battle with cancer. We'll miss his good smile and humor.

On Friday two sons took their families down to Terry Peak to ski, sounded like fun and they returned Sunday afternoon. Also said they had free skiing for 70 year old people. Most of the cabins were empty. Sounded like they all had fun and enjoyed the hot tub.

