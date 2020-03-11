Coffee Time

A busy winter’s week in New Leipzig. Actually, a very busy week for everyone with the national elections, and the Corona bug in the news, with all the news of advice for us. To add to our drama, this past weekend was our week to spring forward one hour and it was very dark Sunday morning. With the weatherman saying our days would grow longer, especially at the end of the day. (OUR FANTATIC SUNSETS.) Spring is coming.

The start of last week brought us a wonderful honor. March 2, our great-grandson Karter Willian was born to Kendall and Kasi Kautz of Bismarck. A nice armful, 8 pounds and 14 oz. and 23 in. Karter was born on his godfather’s birthday and in ‘69 when we had a lot of snow and Steve came into this world thanks to neighbor Ray Adolph getting me with his snowmobile as we lived on a dairy farm, one mile north. And brother-in-law Ray, living in town, for a ride to the hospital. Farmers now say we are having a mild winter. The title great-grandparents went to Alvina and the late Corwin Kautz, and Waldy and me. Such a blessing! Hope to be holding him soon.

Sunday, Immanuel Lutheran was serving the Soup and Salad Luncheon and marveled at the wonderful turnout and the variety of German and Norwegian baked items that quickly disappeared. People were very pleased with the craft items too. Grateful for all who came to support us. Next Sunday at the Community Center will be the Ambulance Service Spaghetti Fundraiser. See you there.

Say, one more thing! At a meeting were told a couple living by the park found coyote on their deck one morning, and another grandmother stepped up to say she took her grandchildren to the park and saw large cat tracks in the mud and simply said, well children were going home to my house this morning. We may want to keep an eye out for our pets.

Take care and think spring.