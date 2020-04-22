Census Bureau suspends field operations

The U.S. Census Bureau is adapting or delaying some of our operations to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public.

Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, field activities would resume after June 1, 2020, as Area Census Offices begin returning to full staff capacity. In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/