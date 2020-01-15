April Berger joins the staff at Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center as a family nurse practitioner (FNP).
April Berger joins JMHCC as provider
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:00am
Luann Dart
April Berger, a native of the Taylor area, has joined the Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center staff as a certified family nurse practitioner (FNP) who will see patients at the Elgin Community Clinic, the Glen Ullin Family Medical Clinic and the Richardton Clinic.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/