Grant County Dollars for Scholars Bucks for Baskets

The Elgin American Legion Auxiliary has pledged a $25 donation, Elgin Vet Service has pledged a $25 donation, Economy Drug has pledged a $25 donation, Star Grocery of New Leipzig has pledged a $50 donation, and Sheep Creek Play has pledged a $25 donation for the Grant County Coyotes boys' basketball game vs. Solen on Friday, Jan. 24. Dakota Grain has pledged a $25 donation, Double R Meats has pledged a $25 donation, the Elgin American Legion Auxiliary has pledged a $25 donation, Lince Sanitation has pledged a $25 donation, Stelter Repair has pledged a $25 donation, TW Tire has pledged a $25 donation, Dakota Community Bank & Trust has pledged a $50 donation, R Family Market has pledged a $25 donation, Star Grocery of New Leipzig has pledged a $50 donation, and SW Grain has pledged a $25 donation for the Grant County Coyotes girls' basketball game vs. Flasher on Monday, Jan. 27.