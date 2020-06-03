E/NL takes steps to open pool, gym

The Elgin/New Leipzig School District planned to open its indoor swimming pool June 1 under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the board of education decided at a special meeting May 27. The pool will operate at half capacity, which is approximately 30 people, Superintendent Daniel Ludvigson told the board.

On its Facebook page, the school posted that the pool will be open Monday through Friday starting June 1 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and Tuesday/Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Cost is $2 dollars per swimmer, with the Elgin park board picking up the remainder of the open swim cost.

“There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters. Follow safe swimming practices, along with social distancing and everyday preventative actions to protect yourself,” the CDC states on its website.

