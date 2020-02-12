Olson acquires Nodak Insurance in Carson

Cody Olson has taken over the Carson Nodak Insurance agency, with the office remaining open on Tuesdays. The acquisition was finalized Jan. 1, with a name change to Nodak Insurance Co. from Nodak Mutual Insurance. Olson took over the business from Leonard Osadchuk, who is now retired.

Originally from Harvey, Olson has been with Nodak Insurance for about two years in Bismarck and in the insurance industry for about seven years.

“I have always wanted my agency to have a small-town feel to it. This opportunity came up a little while back and finally came to fruition,” he said.

Olson bought the building in Carson, with office hours planned from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. MT on Tuesdays. He is also located in Osadchuk’s former office in Mandan, which is open during the other week days.

“Other than the name on the front door changing, there shouldn’t be any big differences in how things have operated in the past,” he said. “There’s a goal to grow that agency (in Carson) and to have it be more of a presence, more than just a Tuesday.”

Olson has family ties to the Carson, Flasher and Elgin area and was excited about the opportunity.

He and his wife, Nikki, have a 1-year-old daughter, Lucy.